Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020

LYTLE, Donald J. "Don," age 76, of Helena, passed away Feb. 1, 2020. A Graveside Service with Military Honors is scheduled for 12 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Harrison. A celebration of Don’s life will follow with rock ‘n roll music at Haps Bar, 1505 Railroad Ave., Helena. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the transportation fund to take children to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607; Lewis and Clark Humane Society, P.O. Box 4455, Helena, MT 59604, or Cohesion Dance Project, 1020 Argyle St., Helena, MT 59601. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Don.