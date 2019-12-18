{{featured_button_text}}

PENDING

LeMIEUX, Lucille A. "Luke," age 80, of Boulder, passed away Dec. 16, 2019. Services are pending and will be announced when the obituary is complete. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Luke.

FRIDAY

BRUNO, Valerio, age 65, of Martinsdale, passed away Dec. 13, 2019. A viewing will be held from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 103 E. Garfield, White Sulphur Springs. A funeral Mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 407 2nd Ave., White Sulphur Springs. A Celebration of Life Reception will follow the Mass at the Community Center in Martinsdale. Please visit www.stevensonwilke.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Valerio.

