LeMIEUX, Lucille A. "Luke," age 80, of Boulder, passed away Dec. 16, 2019. Services are pending and will be announced when the obituary is complete. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Luke.
BRUNO, Valerio, age 65, of Martinsdale, passed away Dec. 13, 2019. A viewing will be held from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 103 E. Garfield, White Sulphur Springs. A funeral Mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 407 2nd Ave., White Sulphur Springs. A Celebration of Life Reception will follow the Mass at the Community Center in Martinsdale. Please visit www.stevensonwilke.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Valerio.
