Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020
“In Our Care”

RUTHERFORD, Michael J., age 59, of Helena, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Services are pending at this time and will be announced when they are completed. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Michael.

TUESDAY

RICO, David A., age 86, passed away September 2, 2020. Burial with Military Honors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., today, September 8th at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Ft. Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of David.

WEDNESDAY

DAY, Erica F. age 38 of Fort Hood, TX formerly of Helena passed away August 24, 2020. A vigil will take place on Tuesday, September 8th at 6 p.m.at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon on Wednesday, September 9th at the Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N. Ewing Street. Burial will take place immediately following the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery. A reception will take place at a later date when COVID restrictions are lifted. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Erica.

FRIDAY

BARNES, Lois “Kay”, age 92 of Helena passed away September 1, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 11th at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Kay.

