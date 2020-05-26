Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Tuesday, May 26, 2020

MORGAN, David, age 80, of Elliston, passed away May 22, 2020. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 30, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of David. Due to social distancing mandates related to COVID-19 social distancing will be implemented at the gathering.