Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Tuesday, March 10, 2020

DUVAL, Gary E., age 79, passed away Feb. 26, 2020. A funeral Mass is set for 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N. Ewing, with a reception to follow the Mass in the Brondel Center of the Cathedral. Burial with Military Honors will be held at Resurrection Cemetery following the reception. Memorials in Gary’s name are suggested to Helena Food Share or the charity of the donor’s choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Gary.
MARCUZZI, Maria S., age 66, of Townsend, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, at Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 212 Broadway in Townsend. Burial will follow the service at Deep Creek Cemetery. Please visit www.stevensonwilke.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Maria.
SCHROTH, Cherie L. Senecal, age 55, of Buffalo Gap, South Dakota, passed away March 6, 2020. A service will be held on Friday, March 13, at the Elliston Gymnasium in Elliston, Montana, at 11 a.m. followed by her burial at the Elliston cemetery. Please join us for a luncheon at the Elliston Gymnasium following the burial. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Cherie.
