Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Tuesday, March 3, 2020

MARCILLE, Elaine C., age 85, of Helena, passed away Feb. 21, 2020. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, at the Cathedral of St. Helena 530 N. Ewing St. A reception will follow the Mass in the Brondel Center of the Cathedral. Burial will follow the reception at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Elaine.