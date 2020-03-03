Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Tuesday, March 3, 2020

“In Our Care”

TODAY

MARCILLE, Elaine C., age 85, of Helena, passed away Feb. 21, 2020. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, at the Cathedral of St. Helena 530 N. Ewing St. A reception will follow the Mass in the Brondel Center of the Cathedral. Burial will follow the reception at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Elaine.

WEDNESDAY

TALLMAN, Fr. Stephen J., age 89, of Florence, Montana, passed away Feb. 24, 2020. A vigil service is scheduled for 6 p.m. today, March 3, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N. Ewing St., with burial to follow the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial in the Brondel Center of the Cathedral, 530 N. Ewing St. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Fr. Tallman

