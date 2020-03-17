Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Tuesday, March 17, 2020

“In Our Care”

TODAY

BEAGLES, Janet M., age 91, of Helena, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. today, March 17, at St. Mary Catholic Community, 1700 Missoula Ave., followed by a reception in the lower level of the church. Burial will follow the reception at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Great Falls, Montana. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Janet.

WEDNESDAY

BARTOS, Helena, age 91, of Helena, passed away March 12, 2020. A vigil service is scheduled for 6 p.m. today, March 17, at the Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N. Ewing St. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the Cathedral of St. Helena with Rite of Committal to follow the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery. A reception will be announced when set. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Helen.

THURSDAY