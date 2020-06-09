Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Tuesday, June 9, 2020

“In Our Care”
PENDING
FISHER, Jane S., age 66 of Helena passed away June 4, 2020. Services are pending at this time and will be announced when they’re complete. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence tot the family or to share a memory of Jane.
VOLMER, William A., age 81 of Helena passed away June 7, 2020. Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather. Memorials in William’s name are suggested to the Tri Lakes Fire Department 3200 Spokane Creek Road, East Helena, MT 59635, Lewis & Clark Humane Society, P.O. Box 4455, Helena, MT 59604 or to Hospice of St. Peter’s Hospital c/o St. Peter’s Hospital, 2475 Broadway, Helena, MT 5960. Please visit wwww.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of William.
TODAY
APPLEGATE, Clarence L., age 84 of Helena passed away June 1, 2020. Viewing will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Clarence will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuenralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Clarence.
DANICICH, Eugene M. “Gene”, age 88 of Helena passed away May 31, 2020. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. today, June 9th at the Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N. Ewing Street. Burial will follow the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Gene.
THURSDAY
TYANICH, Peter, age 91 of Helena passed away May 29, 2020. Private family services are planned. A public graveside service for Peter and his wife Patricia, with military honors, will be held on June 11th at 3 p.m. at Forestvale. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Helena Food Share or to an organization of the donor’s choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Peter.
FRIDAY
COPE, Raymond E. ‘Ray’, age 79, of Clancy, passed away May 31, 2020. Viewing will be held at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. on Thursday, June 11th from 5 pm to 7 pm. With graveside services commencing Friday, June 12th at 11:00 am at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Harrison. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, 355 Lexington Avenue, 15th Floor, New York, New York 10017 in Rays honor for a world without Myasthenia Gravis. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ray.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.