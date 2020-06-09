Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Tuesday, June 9, 2020

DANICICH, Eugene M. “Gene”, age 88 of Helena passed away May 31, 2020. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. today, June 9th at the Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N. Ewing Street. Burial will follow the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Gene.

THURSDAY

TYANICH, Peter, age 91 of Helena passed away May 29, 2020. Private family services are planned. A public graveside service for Peter and his wife Patricia, with military honors, will be held on June 11th at 3 p.m. at Forestvale. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Helena Food Share or to an organization of the donor’s choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Peter.

FRIDAY

COPE, Raymond E. ‘Ray’, age 79, of Clancy, passed away May 31, 2020. Viewing will be held at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. on Thursday, June 11th from 5 pm to 7 pm. With graveside services commencing Friday, June 12th at 11:00 am at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Harrison. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, 355 Lexington Avenue, 15th Floor, New York, New York 10017 in Rays honor for a world without Myasthenia Gravis. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ray.