Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Tuesday, June 23, 2020

“In Our Care”

PENDING

DIVINE, Steven D., age 63, of Helena, passed away June 19, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be announced when they’re complete. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Steven.

FRIDAY

ACCRISTO, Patsy L, age 74, of Helena, passed away May 26, 2020. A memorial service celebrating Patsy’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 26, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Graveside Services will follow at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Patsy.