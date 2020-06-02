Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Tuesday, June 2, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“In Our Care”

TODAY

CRUM, Clifton R. “Cliff,” age 84, of Boulder, passed away May 25, 2020. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, June 2, at the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 501 N. Jackson St., Boulder. Burial with military honors will take place at 3 p.m. at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Due to social distancing mandates related to COVID-19 social distancing will be implemented at the gathering. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Cliff.

THURSDAY

MATYAS, Carol L., age 89, of Helena, passed away May 31, 2020. Viewing will be from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, at Resurrection Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Carol.

TUESDAY (JUNE 9)

DANICICH, Eugene M. “Gene”, age 88, of Helena, passed away May 31, 2020. Viewing will be from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, June 8, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, at the Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N. Ewing St. Burial will follow the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Gene.

