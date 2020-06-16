Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

NELSON, Ardell V., age 90, of Helena, passed away June 10, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Burial will follow the service at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. The funeral service will also be live streamed on the Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home Facebook page. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ardell.