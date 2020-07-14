Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Tuesday, July 14, 2020
0 comments

Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Tuesday, July 14, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“In Our Care”

PENDING

MOREY, Jo Ellen, age 81, of Helena, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. Services are pending at this time and will be announced when they are complete. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Jo Ellen.

FRIDAY

NICHOLSON, Leland J., age 71, of Helena, passed away July 12, 2020. A funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Burial with Military Honors will follow the service at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Leland.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News