JONES, Elizabeth J. “Betty," age 87, of Helena, passed away Jan. 7, 2020. A memorial service celebrating Betty’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 512 Logan St. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Betty.

