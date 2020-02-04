Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020

McDONALD, James D., age 66, of Helena, passed away this January. A social gathering celebrating James' life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home in the social hall, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of James.