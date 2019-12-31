{{featured_button_text}}

“In Our Care”

PENDING

SHARP, Shelley, age 68, of Helena, passed away Dec. 28, 2019. Services are pending at this time and will be announced when they’re complete. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Shelley.

FRIDAY

GLEICH, Pius, age 83, of Helena, passed away Dec. 20, 2019. The Rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2019, at S.S. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 120 W. Riggs St. in East Helena. A funeral Mass will be celebrated following the Rosary at the church. The reception will follow the Mass in the fellowship hall of the church. Burial will take place following the reception, at 3 p.m., at Montana State Veterans Cemetery, at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Pius.

