Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020

FAULHABER, Paul, age 77, of Helena, passed away Nov. 21, 2020. Viewing will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, at the Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N. Ewing St. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Paul.