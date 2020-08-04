Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020

“In Our Care”
FRIDAY
WATTS, Donna L., age 83, of Helena, passed away Monday, Aug. 3. A memorial service celebrating Donna’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A coffee and cookie reception will follow the service in the social hall at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at the Montana State Veteran’s Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Donna.
SATURDAY
ANDERSON, Richard C. “Rick,” age 76, of Helena, passed away July 31, 2020. A memorial service celebrating Rick’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, at First Lutheran Church, 2231 Broadway Court. A reception will follow from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the family home. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Rick.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.