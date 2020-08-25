Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“In Our Care”

TODAY

MATHEWS, Arlene F., age 91, of Helena passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today, August 25th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Arlene.

WEDNESDAY

CORDELL, Benjamin, age 24, of East Helena, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. The Rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m. with a Funeral Mass to be Celebrated at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26th at SS Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 120 W. Riggs Street in East Helena. Burial will follow the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial at the family home; 2580 Cobre Drive, East Helena. In lieu of flowers, please pay someone’s open bar tab in Ben’s name. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ben.

FRIDAY

SMITH, Clara K., age 93, of Helena, passed away December 17, 2019. A memorial service celebrating Clara’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 28th at the First Lutheran Church, 2231 Broadway. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Clara.