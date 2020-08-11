Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020

Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

WOLD, Patricia, age 84, of Helena, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Forestvale Cemetery. A gathering to celebrate her life will follow the service at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. in Helena. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Patricia.