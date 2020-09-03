 Skip to main content
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020

FRIDAY

WEISS, Virginia R. “Ginger,” age 79, of Great Falls, passed away Aug. 30, 2020. Viewing will be at 5 p.m. with a vigil to begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish 201 44th St. in Great Falls. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish. A reception will follow the Mass at the family home. The family requests memorial contributions be made to The American Cancer Society. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Virginia.

WEDNESDAY

DAY, Erica F., age 38, of Fort Hood, Texas, formerly of Helena, passed away Aug. 24, 2020. A vigil will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m.at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N. Ewing St. Burial will take place immediately following the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery. A reception will take place at a later date when COVID restrictions are lifted. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Erica.

