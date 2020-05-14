Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Thursday, May 14, 2020
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Thursday, May 14, 2020

BARTSCH, Mary “Noreen,” age 86, of Helena, passed away May 12, 2020. Viewing will be held on Saturday, May 16, from 12-3:30 p.m. at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave., Helena, MT 59602. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Mary.

