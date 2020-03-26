Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Thursday, March 26, 2020
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Thursday, March 26, 2020

“In Our Care”

PENDING

PYFER, Mary E., age 98, of Helena, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020. Services are pending at this time and will be announced when they're complete. Memorials in Mary’s name can be made to S.S. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 120 W. Riggs St., East Helena, MT 59635. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Mary or you can mail condolences to P.O. Box 563, Helena, MT 59624.

