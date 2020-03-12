Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Thursday, March 12, 2020

“In Our Care”

TODAY

MARCUZZI, Maria S., age 66, of Townsend, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. today, March 12, at Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 212 Broadway in Townsend. Burial will follow the service at Deep Creek Cemetery. Please visit www.stevensonwilke.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Maria.

FRIDAY

SCHROTH, Cherie L. Senecal, age 55, of Buffalo Gap, South Dakota, passed away March 6, 2020. A service will be held on Friday, March 13, at the Elliston Gymnasium in Elliston, Montana, at 11 a.m. followed by her burial at the Elliston cemetery. Please join us for a luncheon at the Elliston Gymnasium following the burial. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Cherie.

