Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Thursday, March 5, 2020
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Thursday, March 5, 2020

“In Our Care”

SATURDAY

FAZENBAKER, Inezjune L. “Inez”, age 85 of Helena passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. A service celebrating Inez’s life will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday, March 7th at Covenant United Methodist Church, 2330 E. Broadway St., in Helena. A reception will immediately follow the service. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Inez.

