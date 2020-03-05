Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Thursday, March 5, 2020

FAZENBAKER, Inezjune L. “Inez," age 85, of Helena, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. A service celebrating Inez’s life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Covenant United Methodist Church, 2330 E. Broadway St., in Helena. A reception will immediately follow the service. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Inez.