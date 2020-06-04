Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Thursday, June 4, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“In Our Care”

PENDING

COPE, Raymond E. "Ray," age 79, of Clancy, passed away May 31, 2020. Graveside services are pending and will be announced when set. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ray.

TODAY

MATYAS, Carol L., age 89, of Helena, passed away May 31, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m. on today, June 4, at Resurrection Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Carol.

FRIDAY

RADKE, Fred, age 80, of Helena, passed away May 23, 2020. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery Committal Shelter at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Fred.

TUESDAY (JUNE 9)