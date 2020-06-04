Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Thursday, June 4, 2020

“In Our Care”
PENDING
COPE, Raymond E. "Ray," age 79, of Clancy, passed away May 31, 2020. Graveside services are pending and will be announced when set. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ray.
TODAY
MATYAS, Carol L., age 89, of Helena, passed away May 31, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m. on today, June 4, at Resurrection Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Carol.
FRIDAY
RADKE, Fred, age 80, of Helena, passed away May 23, 2020. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery Committal Shelter at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Fred.
TUESDAY (JUNE 9)
APPLEGATE, Clarence L., age 84, of Helena, passed away June 1, 2020. Viewing will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Clarence will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuenralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Clarence.
THURSDAY (JUNE 11)
TYANICH, Peter, age 91, of Helena, passed away May 29, 2020. Private family services are planned. A public graveside service for Peter and his wife Patricia with military honors will be held on June 11, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Forestvale cemetery in Helena. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Helena Food Share or a donor’s choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Peter.
