Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Thursday, June 25, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“In Our Care”

FRIDAY

ACCRISTO, Patsy L, age 74, of Helena, passed away May 26, 2020. A memorial service celebrating Patsy’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 26, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Graveside Services will follow at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Patsy.

RHODES, Beverly M., age 86, of Helena, passed away June 19, 2020. A memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, June 26, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave., with burial to follow the service at Forestvale Cemetery. A reception will be held at the family home. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bev’s name are suggested to the Lewis and Clark Humane Society or to Helena Food Share. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Beverly.

SATURDAY