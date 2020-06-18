Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Thursday, June 18, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“In Our Care”

FRIDAY

WIGGINS, Donald, age 85, of Helena, passed away May 9, 2020. A Graveside service with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 19, at Montana State Veterans Cemetery shelter. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local animal shelter or the Lewis & Clark Humane Society, P.O. Box 4455, Helena, MT 59604. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Don.

SATURDAY

GEISSER, Myrtle J., age 95, of Townsend, passed away June 15, 2020. Viewing will be from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 19, at Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 212 Broadway in Townsend. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, at Alliance Bible Church, 107 E. St. in Townsend. Burial will follow the service at Deep Creek Cemetery. Please visit www.stevensonwilke.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Myrtle.

MONDAY

FLESCH – WALING, Irene, age 90, of Helena, passed away June 9, 2020. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by 12:00 Mass on Monday, June 22, at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 120 W. Riggs in East Helena. Burial will immediately follow mass at Montana State Veterans cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Irene.