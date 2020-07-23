Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Thursday, July 23, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“In Our Care”

PENDING

COOPER POWER, Elaine, age 100, of Helena, passed away June 30, 2020. Private family services will be held at Forestvale Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory or Elaine.

FRIDAY

McCUBBINS, Charles L., age 64, of Helena, passed away July 19, 2020. Graveside service will be Friday morning, July 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Radersburg Cemetery in Radersburg, Montana. A gathering will follow at 1 p.m. at Charlie and Micki’s home, 2885 Canyon Ferry Road in Helena at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Radersburg Historical Preservation group and sent to: RHPI, P.O. Box 96 Toston, MT 59643. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Charles.

SATURDAY

AULT, Kurtis “Kurt," age 62, of Clancy, passed away July 20, 2020. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. with a memorial service to begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, at the Hannaford Street Bible Church, 830 N. Hannaford St. A reception will follow the service in the fellowship hall of the church. Graveside services with full military honors will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 27, at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Kurt.