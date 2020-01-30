Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

WEBB, William "Bill," age 89, of Toston, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Viewing will be at 10 a.m. with a funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 916 Broadway in Townsend. Graveside services will follow at the Radersburg Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial in the fellowship hall of the church. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Bill.

MONDAY

DIXON, Virgil R., age 80, of Helena, passed away Jan. 26, 2020. A memorial service celebrating Virgil’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Virgil’s name may be made to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Virgil.

GRIFFITH, Joane S., age 94, of Helena, passed away Jan. 25, 2020. A service celebrating Joane’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, in the Forum of Touchmark, 915 Saddle Drive. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Joane.

To plant a tree in memory of passed Thursday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.