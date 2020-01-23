{{featured_button_text}}

KIBLER, Michael “Mike” D., age 62, of Helena, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Services are pending at this time and will be announced once they’re complete. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Mike.

JONES, Elizabeth J. “Betty,” age 87, of Helena, passed away Jan. 7, 2020. A memorial service celebrating Betty’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 512 Logan St. A reception will follow the service in the fellowship hall of the church. Burial will follow the reception at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Betty’s name may be made to the YWCA Helena, P.O. Box 518, Helena, MT 59624, Montana Historical Society, P.O. Box 201201, Helena, MT 59620 or St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 512 Logan Street. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Betty.

CARPENTER Jr., Douglas, C. "Doug," age 89, of Helena, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21. 2020. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1260 Otter Road in Helena. Burial will follow the service at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. A luncheon will follow the burial back at the church. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Doug.

