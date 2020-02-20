Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

POLHEMUS , Nancy F., age 93, of Helena, passed away Feb. 16, 2020. Private family services will be held at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Nancy.

NEMFAKOS, Chuck, age 49, of Helena, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave in Helena. A celebration of Chuck’s life will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home. A reception will follow in the social hall of the funeral home. Memorials in Chuck’s name are suggested to the Lewis & Clark Humane Society, P.O. Box 4455 Helena, MT 59604. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Chuck.