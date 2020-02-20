Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

“In Our Care”
POLHEMUS, Nancy F., age 93, of Helena, passed away Feb. 16, 2020. Private family services will be held at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Nancy.
SUNDAY
NEMFAKOS, Chuck, age 49, of Helena, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave in Helena. A celebration of Chuck’s life will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home. A reception will follow in the social hall of the funeral home. Memorials in Chuck’s name are suggested to the Lewis & Clark Humane Society, P.O. Box 4455 Helena, MT 59604. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Chuck.
