Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

NOONAN, Edward J., "Ed," age 70, of Helena, passed away Jan. 20, 2020. Ed’s life will be celebrated with a social gathering at the Myrna Loy Center at 5:30 p.m. today, Feb. 27. Mass of Resurrection will be at the Cathedral of St. Helena on Friday, Feb. 28, at noon, with a luncheon to follow in the Brondel Center. His final cremains will be interred privately at Holy Cross Cemetery, Butte. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Edward J. Noonan Memorial Fund for Non-Profits established at Valley Bank of Helena (www.valleybankhelena.com) so others may continue to benefit in his name. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ed.
MCGOWAN, Peggy A., age 87, of Helena, passed away Feb. 13. A celebration of Peggy’s life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 1 p.m. at the Helena Valley Community Center, 3553 Tizer Road. Memorials in Peggy’s name may be made to the Lewis & Clark Humane Society, P.O. Box 4455, Helena, MT 59604 or to St Peter’s Health Foundation, 2475 Broadway, Helena, MT 59601. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or share a memory of Peggy.
MARCILLE, Elaine C., age 85, of Helena, passed away Feb. 21, 2020. A vigil will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 2, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, at the Cathedral of St. Helena 530 N. Ewing St. A reception will follow the Mass in the Brondel Center of the Cathedral. Burial will follow the reception at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Elaine.
