Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

“In Our Care”

FRIDAY

WATTS, Donna L., age 83, of Helena, passed away Monday, Aug. 3rd. A memorial service celebrating Donna’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A coffee and cookie reception will follow the service in the social hall at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at the Montana State Veteran’s Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Donna.

SATURDAY

ANDERSON, Richard C. “Rick,” age 76, of Helena, passed away July 31, 2020. A memorial service celebrating Rick’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, at First Lutheran Church, 2231 Broadway Court. A reception will follow from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the family home. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Rick.

