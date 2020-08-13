You have permission to edit this article.
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020
“In Our Care”

FRIDAY

WOLD, Patricia, age 84, of Helena, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Forestvale Cemetery. A gathering to celebrate her life will follow the service at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave in Helena. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Patricia.

