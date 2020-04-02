Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Thursday, April 2, 2020
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Thursday, April 2, 2020

LAMPING, Donna, M., age 73, of Helena, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. Services will be held at SS Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in East Helena, when it’s safe to gather. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Donna.

