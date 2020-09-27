Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home Notices for Sunday, September 27, 2020

EVANS, Yvonne “Vonnie”, age 83, of Helena, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30th at Forestvale Cemetery. Memorials in honor of Vonnie are suggested to Our Lady of the Valley Church 1502 Shirley Rd, Helena, MT 59602, Carrol College, 1601 North Benton Avenue, Helena MT 59601, or to an organization of the donor’s choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Vonnie.