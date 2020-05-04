Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Monday, May 4, 2020
0 comments

Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Monday, May 4, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“In Our Care”

WEDNESDAY

SEELY, Doris, age 89, of Helena, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, at Sunset Cemetery, 5001 Crackerville Road, Anaconda, MT 59711. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Doris.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News