Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Monday, May 4, 2020

SEELY, Doris, age 89, of Helena, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, at Sunset Cemetery, 5001 Crackerville Road, Anaconda, MT 59711. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Doris.