Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Monday, March 16, 2020

WEDNESDAY

BARTOS, Helena, age 91, of Helena, passed away March 12, 2020. A vigil service is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N. Ewing St. A funeral Mass is set for 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Cathedral of St. Helena with Rite of Committal to follow the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery. A reception will be announced when set. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Helen.

THURSDAY

CEARTIN, Charlotte, age 88 of Helena passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow the service in the social hall at the funeral home. Burial will follow the reception at St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery in East Helena. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Charlotte.

FRIDAY

MURPHY, Nancy C., age 82, formally of Helena, passed Feb. 22, 2020. A Memorial Service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. with a reception to follow the service in the Social Hall of the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors will be held at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Harrison after the reception. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Nancy.

