Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Monday, June 29, 2020

DIVINE, Steven D., age 63, of Helena, passed away June 19, 2020. A memorial service celebrating Steven’s life is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will be held at Steve and Sherry’s House, #16 Seventy-Nine Slash Road in East Helena. Donations are suggested to the charity of the donor’s choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Steven.