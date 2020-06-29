Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Monday, June 29, 2020
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Monday, June 29, 2020

“In Our Care”

TUESDAY

DIVINE, Steven D., age 63, of Helena, passed away June 19, 2020. A memorial service celebrating Steven’s life is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will be held at Steve and Sherry’s House, #16 Seventy-Nine Slash Road in East Helena. Donations are suggested to the charity of the donor’s choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Steven.

THURSDAY

CULLEN, Donald W. “Don”, age 96, of Helena, passed away June 26, 2020. Graveside services will take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Helena. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Don.

