Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Monday, June 15, 2020

FISHER, Jane S., age 66, of Helena, passed away June 4, 2020. A private memorial service will be held for close family members today, June 15, at 11 a.m., and live streamed for the public on St. Paul’s United Methodist Church’s YouTube channel. Jane’s family requests that community members offer their condolences at www.aswfuneralhome.com. Each memory or condolence entered will correspond to a candle lit during the memorial service. Donations in memoriam can be made online to The Friendship Center or to the Lewis & Clark Humane Society in Helena.