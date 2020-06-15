Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Monday, June 15, 2020

“In Our Care”
TODAY
FISHER, Jane S., age 66, of Helena, passed away June 4, 2020. A private memorial service will be held for close family members today, June 15, at 11 a.m., and live streamed for the public on St. Paul’s United Methodist Church’s YouTube channel. Jane’s family requests that community members offer their condolences at www.aswfuneralhome.com. Each memory or condolence entered will correspond to a candle lit during the memorial service. Donations in memoriam can be made online to The Friendship Center or to the Lewis & Clark Humane Society in Helena.
WEDNESDAY
NELSON, Ardell V., age 90, of Helena, passed away June 10, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Burial will follow the service at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. The funeral service will also be live streamed on the Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home Facebook page. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ardell.
