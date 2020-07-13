Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Monday, July 13, 2020
SATURDAY

GARABEDIAN, Therese “Tess” Loretta Tutty, age 92, of Watertown, Massachusetts, died peacefully in her sleep Nov. 10, 2019. A graveside service is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Holy Cross Cemetery in Butte, Montana. In lieu of flowers, please consider paying off a child’s lunch debt at a school near you. Or, please donate to the Watertown, Massachusetts, Animal Control Fund (contact Karen O’Reilly at 617-972-6446); the Armenian Museum of America, Watertown, Massachusetts, www.armenianmuseum.org; or an organization of your choice that is helping feed and shelter immigrant children at the border. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Tess.

