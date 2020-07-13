Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Monday, July 13, 2020

“In Our Care”
GARABEDIAN, Therese “Tess” Loretta Tutty, age 92, of Watertown, Massachusetts, died peacefully in her sleep Nov. 10, 2019. A graveside service is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Holy Cross Cemetery in Butte, Montana. In lieu of flowers, please consider paying off a child’s lunch debt at a school near you. Or, please donate to the Watertown, Massachusetts, Animal Control Fund (contact Karen O’Reilly at 617-972-6446); the Armenian Museum of America, Watertown, Massachusetts, www.armenianmuseum.org; or an organization of your choice that is helping feed and shelter immigrant children at the border. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Tess.
