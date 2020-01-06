{{featured_button_text}}

PINE, Roger D., age 58, of Helena passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. A graveside service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the Lewis & Clark County Cemetery.

