NOONAN, Edward J. "Ed," age 70, of Helena, passed away Jan. 20, 2020. A service celebrating Ed’s life begins at 12 p.m., FRIDAY, FEB. 28, 2020 at the Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N. Ewing St., with a reception to follow the Mass in the Brondel Center of the Cathedral. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Ed.

MONDAY

CARPENTER Jr., Douglas, C. "Doug," age 89, of Helena, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21. 2020. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1260 Otter Road in Helena. Burial will follow the service at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. A luncheon will follow the burial back at the church. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Doug.

TUESDAY

HENKEL Betty, age 89, of Helena, passed away Jan. 20, 2020. A funeral Mass will take place at noon on Jan. 28 at Saint Helena Cathedral, 530 N. Ewing St. Following the Mass there will be a luncheon in the lower level of the Cathedral in the Brondel Center. Burial will be at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Harrison, later with family. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Betty.

SATURDAY (Feb. 1)

KIBLER, Michael “Mike” D., age 62, of Helena, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. A memorial service celebrating Mike’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow the service at VFW Post 10010, 113 W. Main St. in East Helena. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Mike.

