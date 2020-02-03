Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Monday, Feb. 3, 2020

“In Our Care”

MONDAY

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

DIXON, Virgil R., age 80, of Helena, passed away Jan. 26, 2020. A memorial service celebrating Virgil’s life will be held at 11 a.m. today, Feb. 3, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Virgil’s name may be made to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Virgil.

GRIFFITH, Joane S., age 94, of Helena, passed away Jan. 25, 2020. A service celebrating Joane’s life will be held at 1 p.m. today, Feb. 3, in the Forum of Touchmark, 915 Saddle Drive. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Joane.

SATURDAY

McDONALD, James D., age 66, of Helena, passed away this January. A social gathering celebrating James' life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home in the social hall, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of James.

To plant a tree in memory of center;"> MONDAY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.