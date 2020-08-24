Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Monday, Aug. 24, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“In Our Care”

PENDING

CORDELL, Benjamin, age 24, of East Helena, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Services are pending at this time and will be announced once they’re complete. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Ben.

TUESDAY

MATHEWS, Arlene F., age 91, of Helena, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Arlene.

FRIDAY

SMITH, Clara K., age 93, of Helena, passed away December 17, 2019. A memorial service celebrating Clara’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 28th at the First Lutheran Church, 2231 Broadway. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Clara.