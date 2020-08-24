Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Monday, Aug. 24, 2020

“In Our Care”
PENDING
CORDELL, Benjamin, age 24, of East Helena, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Services are pending at this time and will be announced once they’re complete. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Ben.
TUESDAY
MATHEWS, Arlene F., age 91, of Helena, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Arlene.
FRIDAY
SMITH, Clara K., age 93, of Helena, passed away December 17, 2019. A memorial service celebrating Clara’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 28th at the First Lutheran Church, 2231 Broadway. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Clara.
