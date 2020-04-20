Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Monday, April 20, 2020

“In Our Care”
BARTELT, Donna Lee (Hewitt), age 78, of Helena, passed away April 10, 2020. As per Donna’s request, there will be no service. Those that desire may donate in Donna’s name to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Donna.
COX, Terri R. age 66, of Helena, passed away April 14, 2020. Due to current circumstances, services will be held at a later date and will be announced when set. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Terri.
EBERT, Earl L., age 85, of Helena, passed away April 16, 2020. Due to current circumstances, services will be held at a later date and will be announced when set. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Earl.
JEFFERSON, William L. "Bill," age 86, of Helena, passed away April 17, 2020. Due to current circumstances, services will be held at a later date and will be announced when set. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Bill.
WARREN, Edward G., age 78, of Clancy, passed away April 14, 2020. Due to current circumstances, services will be held later. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Edward.
