Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Friday, March 13, 2020

BEAGLES, Janet M., age 91, of Helena, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. The family will greet friends beginning at 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 16th, at St. Mary Catholic Community, 1700 Missoula Ave. with a Vigil to follow at 5:00 p.m. at the church. A Funeral Mass is set for 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 17th, at St. Mary Catholic Community followed by a reception in the lower level of the church. Burial will follow the reception at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Great Falls, MT. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Janet.