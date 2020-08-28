Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Friday, August 28, 2020

Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

SMITH, Clara K., age 93 of Helena passed away December 17, 2019. A memorial service celebrating Clara’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. today, August 28th at the First Lutheran Church, 2231 Broadway. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Clara.