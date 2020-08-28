 Skip to main content
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Friday, August 28, 2020
FRIDAY

SMITH, Clara K., age 93 of Helena passed away December 17, 2019. A memorial service celebrating Clara’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. today, August 28th at the First Lutheran Church, 2231 Broadway. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Clara.

