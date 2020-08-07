Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Friday, Aug. 7, 2020

WATTS, Donna L., age 83 of Helena passed away Monday, August 3rd. A memorial service celebrating Donna’s life will be held at 1 p.m. today, August 7th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A coffee and cookie reception will follow the service in the social hall at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at the Montana State Veteran’s Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Donna.